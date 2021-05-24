Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) EVP Sells $94,808.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $94,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 0.48. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative net margin of 44.09% and a negative return on equity of 178.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

