Rivetz (RVT) Price Down 31.1% This Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $313,930.68 and approximately $1,253.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00066025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.35 or 0.00992489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.93 or 0.10647615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00085840 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

RVT is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

