RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of RLI worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth $3,285,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in RLI by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $107.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

