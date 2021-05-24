Robert W. Baird Boosts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $54.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $45.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,393.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,831,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

