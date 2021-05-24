Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $78.14 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 651.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,998,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

