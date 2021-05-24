Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1,658.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 53,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 140,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,551,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $364.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

