Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

