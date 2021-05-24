Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $135.50 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $135.50 million and $3.16 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.18 or 0.00034634 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.04 or 0.00896136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.80 or 0.09248767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00082762 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

