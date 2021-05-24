Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Williams Financial Group lowered shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of Romeo Power stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Romeo Power will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,281,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,996,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

