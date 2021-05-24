Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $123.51. 2,493,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,660. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,847,000 after buying an additional 272,530 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

