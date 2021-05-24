Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Hits $8.35 on Top Exchanges

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 56.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.52 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $8.35 or 0.00021141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00393881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00201524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.79 or 0.00903437 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00027718 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415,350 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

