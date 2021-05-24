Royal Bank of Canada Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $300.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

STZ opened at $237.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.34 and a 200-day moving average of $222.25. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

