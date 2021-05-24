Royal Bank of Canada Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRR.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.50.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.38 and a 52 week high of C$17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

