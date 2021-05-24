Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target to $10.75

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.50 to $10.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

GFI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

GFI stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

