Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,305.86 ($95.45).

DCC stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,258 ($81.76). The company had a trading volume of 70,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,267.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,864.69. The company has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53.

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

