Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.62 Million

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to report $124.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $175.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.87. 4,082,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.