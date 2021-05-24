Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at National Bankshares

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.90.

RGLD opened at $125.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. Royal Gold has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

