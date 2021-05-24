Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given New GBX 801 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 801 ($10.47) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 516.30 ($6.75).

RMG traded up GBX 23.20 ($0.30) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 549.60 ($7.18). 3,033,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 505.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 418.29. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 553.99 ($7.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 249.82.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

