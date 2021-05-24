Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ROYMY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.81. 2,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,798. Royal Mail has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.82.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

