Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

5/11/2021 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

5/10/2021 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $831.01 million, a PE ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 2.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,494,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 255,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,299 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

