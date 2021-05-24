Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

