Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases £895.23 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 343 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £895.23 ($1,169.62).

SBRE stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 259.57. The company has a market capitalization of £662.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.77. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRE shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 257 ($3.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

