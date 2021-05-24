SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $404 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.070–0.050 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Ream sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $880,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,664 shares of company stock worth $3,848,459 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.