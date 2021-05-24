SALESFORCE.COM Inc. Sells 3,284,696 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lessened its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,475,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284,696 shares during the period. nCino makes up 30.4% of SALESFORCE.COM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. owned about 0.08% of nCino worth $498,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

nCino stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.29. 1,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. Analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,886.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036 over the last 90 days.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

