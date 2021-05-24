Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $169.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $177.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFM. Barclays raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

