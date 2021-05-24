Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 5,619 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $151,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 155,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00.

Shares of MSP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.84. 245,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,333. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Datto by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Datto by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Datto by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.