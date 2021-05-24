Savix Price Reaches $6.23 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Savix has a total market capitalization of $384,126.80 and approximately $94,672.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.23 or 0.00016117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Savix has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00067768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.37 or 0.00993801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.77 or 0.10830259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00086096 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 104,041 coins and its circulating supply is 61,624 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

