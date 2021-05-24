Scala Market Capitalization Hits $6.03 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 53.9% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $21,821.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00398043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00182638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.14 or 0.00834982 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,894,474,004 coins and its circulating supply is 10,094,474,004 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

