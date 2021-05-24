Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 302,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 109,705 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 130,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

