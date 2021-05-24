Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Holdings Lowered by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,114 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,766,000 after buying an additional 278,150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after buying an additional 281,093 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,179,000 after buying an additional 19,739 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,311,000 after buying an additional 263,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,919,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after buying an additional 65,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $41.95. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

