Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 203,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $102.72.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

