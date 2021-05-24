Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

