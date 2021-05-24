Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to post sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.84 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 775,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $61,586,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $23,251,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 202,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

