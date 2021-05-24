Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of Science Applications International worth $72,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $61,586,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $17,073,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 210,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,960,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

