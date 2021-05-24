Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 2,164 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 151.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $268.46 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $167.64 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.52.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

