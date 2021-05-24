Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

