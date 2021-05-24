Scotia Capital Inc. Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Hershey by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in The Hershey by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $173.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.72. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.