Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,064 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $44.56 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

