Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 27,499 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,499 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,681. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

