Scotiabank Raises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$95.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$82.00 target price (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.29.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$88.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$54.80 and a one year high of C$88.84. The firm has a market cap of C$160.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.