Scotiabank Upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to “Sector Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Scotiabank currently has $185.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.18.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

