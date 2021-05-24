Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SELB. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $3,724,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,681 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 555,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,922. The stock has a market cap of $361.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

