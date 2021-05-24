Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.26 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $32.26 million and $375.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00041323 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00023046 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008815 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

