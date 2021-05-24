Sentivate Trading Down 47.4% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 70.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $53.98 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 107.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.98 or 0.00953556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 85.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.80 or 0.09578347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00084353 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,545,267,428 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.