ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $7.57 on Monday, reaching $477.04. 2,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,998. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.07 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $511.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 625.96, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

