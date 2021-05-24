Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

