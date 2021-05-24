Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Wincanton from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON WIN opened at GBX 454 ($5.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £565.43 million and a PE ratio of 18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 427.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 322.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

