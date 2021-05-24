Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU)

Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:TLOU traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2.67 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 801,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,727. Tlou Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.42.
Tlou Energy Company Profile
Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.
