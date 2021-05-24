Shroom.Finance Price Down 38.4% Over Last 7 Days (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. Shroom.Finance has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00064232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.04 or 0.00937583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,579.43 or 0.09452544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00084569 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Profile

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Shroom.Finance Coin Trading

