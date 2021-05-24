Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 495 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $137.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average is $111.65.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

